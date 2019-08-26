Cowen Analysts Give Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) a $50.00 Price Target

Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on Tilray from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Tilray from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Tilray from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.58 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. 1,411,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,528. Tilray has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 121.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 373.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tilray will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,004,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 37.1% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 730,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,848,000 after buying an additional 197,540 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,031,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 44.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 101,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

