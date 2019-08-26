Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ CVTI opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. Covenant Transportation Group has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Research analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bosworth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,765. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 257.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 400.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the second quarter worth about $148,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

