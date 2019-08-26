Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Price Up 3%

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU)’s stock price rose 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.99 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), approximately 95,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 28,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.13. The company has a market cap of $7.02 million and a PE ratio of 42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Coral Products (LON:CRU)

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers video cassette cases, plastic housewares for supermarkets, DVD cases, recycling boxes, food waste caddies and associated accessories, lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

