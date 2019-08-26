Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report $702.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $714.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $681.00 million. Copa reported sales of $672.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.92 million. Copa had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPA. Citigroup raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on shares of Copa and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.04. 280,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.97. Copa has a 12-month low of $67.38 and a 12-month high of $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Copa’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $15,982,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 46.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth about $619,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

