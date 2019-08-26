ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Given a $59.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) received a $59.00 price objective from investment analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 118.52% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for ConturaEnergyInc .’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ConturaEnergyInc . in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

NASDAQ CTRA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 129,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,958. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO James Scott Kreutzer sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $33,521.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Lee Stanley sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $59,669.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,977 shares of company stock worth $1,515,067 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

