Contrasting Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and 3M (NASDAQ:MMM)

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neovasc and 3M’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc $1.75 million 12.26 -$108.04 million ($27.30) -0.11 3M $32.77 billion 2.74 $5.35 billion $10.46 14.90

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. Neovasc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Neovasc and 3M, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc 0 0 0 0 N/A 3M 3 7 2 0 1.92

3M has a consensus target price of $182.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.10%. Given 3M’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 3M is more favorable than Neovasc.

Dividends

3M pays an annual dividend of $5.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Neovasc does not pay a dividend. 3M pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 3M has raised its dividend for 60 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of 3M shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Neovasc has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neovasc and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc -897.14% N/A -185.89% 3M 15.27% 55.05% 14.52%

Summary

3M beats Neovasc on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics segment provides personal protection and transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules, fall protection products, self-contained breathing apparatus systems, and gas and flame detection instruments. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, drug delivery and health information systems, dental and orthodontic products, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films, packaging and interconnection devices, insulating and splicing solutions, touch screens and monitors, renewable energy component solutions, and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers consumer and office tapes and adhesives, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement products, furnace filters, painter tapes, mounting and home care products, sponges, scouring pads, high-performance clothes, protective material products, and adhesive bandages and braces. It also provides cloud-based, conversational artificial intelligence-powered systems. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

