Constellation Market Capitalization Tops $3.70 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Constellation has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $386,708.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.92 or 0.04877704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00046202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,330,834 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

