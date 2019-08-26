Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Lifted by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,611,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 682.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.36. 396,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $90.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

