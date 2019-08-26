Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.68

Shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.68 and traded as high as $2.50. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concord Medical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.16.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile (NYSE:CCM)
Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.
Recommended Story: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.