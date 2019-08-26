Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.68

Shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.68 and traded as high as $2.50. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concord Medical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile (NYSE:CCM)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

