Comparing Wright Investors Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) & Affiliated Managers Group (OTCMKTS:AMG)

Wright Investors Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) and Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Wright Investors Service has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affiliated Managers Group has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Affiliated Managers Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wright Investors Service does not pay a dividend. Affiliated Managers Group pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wright Investors Service and Affiliated Managers Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Investors Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Affiliated Managers Group 1 4 1 0 2.00

Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus price target of $107.31, suggesting a potential upside of 43.02%. Given Affiliated Managers Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Affiliated Managers Group is more favorable than Wright Investors Service.

Profitability

This table compares Wright Investors Service and Affiliated Managers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Investors Service N/A -25.90% -25.25% Affiliated Managers Group -5.19% 17.68% 8.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wright Investors Service and Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Investors Service $5.41 million 1.77 -$1.72 million N/A N/A Affiliated Managers Group $2.38 billion 1.60 $243.60 million $14.50 5.17

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors Service.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Wright Investors Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Wright Investors Service shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats Wright Investors Service on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wright Investors Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, provides investment management, financial advisory, and investment research services to large and small investors in the United States. The company offers investment management products and services, including equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios for various plan types, such as defined benefit, annuity, self-directed and 401(k), health and welfare, and education and training plans to sponsors, trade unions, endowments, corporations, state and local governments, municipalities, and foundations. It also manages various accounts, such as discretionary investment accounts, individual retirement accounts, and 401k plans, as well as accounts for non-corporate fiduciaries comprising trustees, executors, guardians, personal representatives, attorneys, and other professionals to support high net worth investors and other individual investors; and provides a family of mutual funds. In addition, the company offers research products for institutional investors that include Wright Reports, a research report providing approximately 10 years of fundamental information for approximately 35,000 companies in 63 countries; and One-Page Report, a company specific single page report with approximately 10 years of history that contains valuation ratios, earnings, and dividends. Its research products also comprise Wright Industry Averages Reports, which are consolidated reports prepared on a Global and Regional basis for various industries; corporateInformation.com, an online commercial Website that offers subscription access to the universe of Wright Reports; Wright Fiduciary Lists; and Wright FIRST Investment Research Service, a financial management service to portfolio, trust, and investment professionals. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

