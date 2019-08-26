Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMA. Raymond James lowered Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Comerica to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Comerica to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Comerica from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.38.

NYSE CMA opened at $59.62 on Thursday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $99.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 47,467.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 201,260 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 132,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,596,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

