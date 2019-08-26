Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $714.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce sales of $714.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $719.99 million and the lowest is $710.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $732.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

CTXS stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.19. 1,365,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,816. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.03. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $631,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,609,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $410,454.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,960 shares in the company, valued at $35,148,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,311 shares of company stock worth $2,674,467 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 14,200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

