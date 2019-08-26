Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Short Interest Update

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Leonard Simpson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,139.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,372 shares of company stock worth $60,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

CZNC stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.33. 12,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

