Citigroup Cuts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $21.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LB. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut L Brands from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on L Brands from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on L Brands in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.24.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. L Brands has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in L Brands by 65.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in L Brands by 360.6% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

