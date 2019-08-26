CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CIR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sidoti raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 85,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,089. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $696.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $48.70.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $269.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. CIRCOR International’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 248.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 49.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

