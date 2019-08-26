Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) rose 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.08, approximately 386,924 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 449,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

CBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $247.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $384.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Wilson bought 6,628 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,407.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 90,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. Kaiser bought 4,300 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $29,799.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $432,113.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 15,928 shares of company stock valued at $99,207. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 4.3% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 40,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 123.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 8.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

