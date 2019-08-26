CIBC Upgrades Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) to Neutral

CIBC upgraded shares of Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

JE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Just Energy Group from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.00 to C$3.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.50.

Shares of JE stock opened at C$1.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of C$1.51 and a 52 week high of C$5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.73.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

