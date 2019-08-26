CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Given a $20.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) received a $20.00 target price from equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

CCC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHURCHILL CAP C/SH stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,131,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,093,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.54% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

