China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.90

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.90 and traded as high as $29.63. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 5,405 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Southern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised China Southern Airlines from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines during the first quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines during the first quarter worth $252,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 14.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 330.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

