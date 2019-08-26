China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Up 771.4% in August

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, an increase of 771.4% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSEAMERICAN CPHI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,220. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.84.
China Pharma Company Profile
Featured Article: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.