China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Up 771.4% in August

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, an increase of 771.4% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN CPHI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,220. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.