CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) Short Interest Down 47.1% in August

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CHFS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,854. The company has a market cap of $6.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CHF Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 193.21% and a negative net margin of 306.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CHF Solutions will post -6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHFS. ValuEngine upgraded CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in CHF Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CHF Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

