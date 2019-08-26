Chelsea R. Stoner Sells 14,287 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 14,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,245,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AVLR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.52. 1,472,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,051. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.95. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $94.31. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

