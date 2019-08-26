Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Director Robert D. Perlmutter Acquires 2,500 Shares

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $748,922.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.40. 162,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,783,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2,733.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

