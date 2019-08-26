Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.09% of Cerner worth $20,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 115.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Cerner by 173.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.52. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

In related news, COO Michael Nill sold 244,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $16,938,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $287,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,912 shares of company stock valued at $22,776,268. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.