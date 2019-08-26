Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $64.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.19, but opened at $44.72. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Centene shares last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 2,111,692 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Jessica L. Blume purchased 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 100.0% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Centene by 131.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Centene by 568.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.