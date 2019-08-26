Centauri (CTX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $162.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Centauri has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Centauri has a market capitalization of $82,105.00 and $162.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.98 or 0.04994707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Centauri

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 42,348,452 coins and its circulating supply is 41,820,476 coins. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

