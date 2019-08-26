Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the July 15th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 335,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,839. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.27). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $22.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cemtrex will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.66% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

