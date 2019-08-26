Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0072

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. Celer Network has a market cap of $22.64 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, Gate.io and TOKOK.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.36 or 0.04985264 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00044926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,139,044,341 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, TOKOK and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

