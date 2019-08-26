Caspian Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $102,552.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Caspian has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $102,552.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.31 or 0.04865384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00046109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,961,105 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

