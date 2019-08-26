Cargojet’s (CGJTF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Shares of Cargojet stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

