Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Downgraded by Laurentian

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Laurentian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$108.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$102.00. Laurentian’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. AltaCorp Capital raised their price target on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James set a C$90.00 price target on Cargojet and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cargojet from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$107.29.

Cargojet stock traded up C$1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$104.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$91.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$83.76. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.78, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$65.25 and a 52-week high of C$109.00.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

