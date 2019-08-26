CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT Set at $43.00 by HC Wainwright

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) received a $43.00 price objective from investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CDNA. Craig Hallum set a $48.00 target price on CareDx and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

CDNA traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 555,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,027. The stock has a market cap of $979.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.90. CareDx has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $41.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 38.29% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $485,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,272 shares in the company, valued at $817,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Yee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $750,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,861.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,305. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CareDx by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 8,980.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 44,635 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at $4,136,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

