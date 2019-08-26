Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carbon Black from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Carbon Black from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

CBLK stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. Carbon Black has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carbon Black will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 123,421 shares of Carbon Black stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $2,841,151.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Morley sold 79,380 shares of Carbon Black stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,508,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,552,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carbon Black by 240.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Carbon Black by 26.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Carbon Black in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carbon Black in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Carbon Black by 1,748.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

