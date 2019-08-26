Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the largest providers of senior living services in the United States. The Company currently owns interests in and/or operates 33 communities in 17 states with a capacity of approximately 5,000 residents, including 17 communities in which it owns interests, 15 communities that it manages for third parties. The Company also operates one home health care agency. “

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSU. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and set a $1.45 price objective on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.49.

CSU stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.55. 345,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Senior Living has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.81 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 77.25% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Senior Living will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Senior Living news, major shareholder Sam Levinson bought 900,000 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $4,527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gloria Holland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,315,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,746. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 921.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capital Senior Living during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Senior Living during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 301.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Senior Living (CSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.