Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$171.22.

CTC.A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$175.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$197.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$131.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$141.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$143.63. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$133.41 and a 52-week high of C$146.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.