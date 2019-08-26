Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,415 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 4.2% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $61,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $235.28. 15,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $167.48 and a 52 week high of $247.52. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $233.71 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

