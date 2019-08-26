Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.54

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $120.54 and traded as high as $120.71. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at $120.01, with a volume of 344,242 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNR shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$135.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$125.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$122.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.30, for a total value of C$1,661,690.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,554 shares in the company, valued at C$1,902,254.20. Also, Senior Officer Kimberley A. Madigan sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.54, for a total value of C$589,572.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,531.39. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 428,636 shares of company stock valued at $52,403,800 and have sold 27,500 shares valued at $3,351,215.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

