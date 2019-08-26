Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $46,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $47,040.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $46,005.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $44,835.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $50,670.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $50,730.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $48,840.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $47,985.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $50,955.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $51,735.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $50,940.00.

Slack stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.97. 3,689,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,125. Slack has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,808,000.

