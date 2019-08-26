BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.53 million and approximately $1,766.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.56 or 0.04969314 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00044990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,010,450 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

