Brokerages Set Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) PT at $22.97

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.97.

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4,318.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

