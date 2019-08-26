Brokerages Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Venator Materials posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on VNTR shares. Nomura reduced their target price on Venator Materials from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $7.00 target price on Venator Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on Venator Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

In other Venator Materials news, insider Simon Turner purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurt Ogden bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 140,800 shares of company stock worth $385,238 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 4.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.7% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 251,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNTR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,426. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $230.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

