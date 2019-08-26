Brokerages Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Square posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Square’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Square to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup set a $95.00 price target on Square and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.91.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 407,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708,128. Square has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3,135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,297,699.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $1,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,352,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,825. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 130.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

