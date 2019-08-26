Brokerages Expect Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $22.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cumulus Media an industry rank of 174 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on Cumulus Media and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,441. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $210.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.53. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $279.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

