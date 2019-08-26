Brokerages Anticipate Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $653.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will announce sales of $653.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $656.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $651.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

KTB stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,070. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $165,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $189,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,562,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,434,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,172,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

