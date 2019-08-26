Brokerages Anticipate ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ArQule’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). ArQule posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArQule will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 349.34%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

ARQL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on ArQule from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ArQule to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $12.00 target price on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

In related news, Director Ran Nussbaum purchased 307,692 shares of ArQule stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $2,999,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ArQule by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ArQule by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ArQule by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArQule stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.02. 945,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,919. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. ArQule has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

