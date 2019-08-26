botXcoin (BOTX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $317,933.00

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One botXcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN. botXcoin has a market cap of $16.97 million and $317,933.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get botXcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00251973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.01291931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,737,472,960 tokens. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for botXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for botXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.