BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Trading Up 1.4%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, approximately 2,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BNCCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

BNCCORP Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNCC)

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

