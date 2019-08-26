B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BME. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a top pick rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 432.27 ($5.65).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 431 ($5.63). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 352.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 359.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.32.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 14,988,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.90), for a total transaction of £56,205,311.25 ($73,442,194.24).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

