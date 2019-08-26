Bluerock Diamonds (LON:BRD) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Bluerock Diamonds PLC (LON:BRD)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76), 13,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 331,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.79).

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13,616.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlueRock Diamonds PLC, a diamond mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in the Kimberley region of South Africa. It holds interest in the Kareevlei project that contains five kimberlite pipes located in the Northern Cape province of South Africa. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Reading, the United Kingdom.

