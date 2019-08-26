bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) & Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Head to Head Contrast

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares bluebird bio and Neon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -1,158.04% -35.90% -29.91% Neon Therapeutics N/A -91.71% -79.06%

This table compares bluebird bio and Neon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $54.58 million 105.35 -$555.63 million ($10.68) -9.74 Neon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$76.93 million ($5.54) -0.45

Neon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for bluebird bio and Neon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 0 9 10 1 2.60 Neon Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

bluebird bio presently has a consensus price target of $153.71, suggesting a potential upside of 47.74%. Neon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 542.57%. Given Neon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neon Therapeutics is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Volatility and Risk

bluebird bio has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Neon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of bluebird bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Neon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Neon Therapeutics beats bluebird bio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder. The company's product candidates in oncology include bb2121 and bb21217, which are chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize various immune cell therapies for cancer. The company also has collaborations with Medigene AG to discover T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates in the field of cancer; Gritstone Oncology, Inc. to discover TCR product candidates in the field of cancer; and TC BioPharm Limited to research and develop gamma delta CAR T cells directed at hematologic and solid tumor targets. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

